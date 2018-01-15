BREAKING - Met Éireann issues Snow / Ice Weather Warning

A Met Éireann snow and ice weather warning has been issued for Laois, much of Leinster, Connacht and parts of Ulster.

Issued on Monday morning, the forecaster's snow-ice Status Yellow weather warning is in place for: Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Widespread wintry showers may lead to snow accumulations.

The warning is valid from 6am Tuesday, January 16 to 3am Wednesday, January 17.

Under a Status Yellow warning scattered snow showers can give accumulations of up to 3 cm. Roads and paths will be slippy due to accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces.

A Status Yellow warning also cautions about low temperatures of minus 3c or minus 4c expected. Maximum of plus 1c or plus 2c expected.

In its forecast Met Éireann said a polar maritime weather is set to establish over Ireland from Monday bringing snow, bitterly cold weather and biting winds with the possibility that a winter storm could hit from mid week.

Monday is set to turn colder as the day progresses with the showers turning wintry over some northern hills in the evening. Top temperatures will range 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. High seas developing on Atlantic coasts.

