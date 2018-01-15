Laois TD Brian Stanley supports repeal of Eighth Amendment with restrictions

Laois Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley supports repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution.

Deputy Stanley said that he is “broadly in support” of repealing the Eighth Amendment "in restricted circumstances" in line with the Sinn Fein party position on the topic.

The Sinn Fein policy agrees to the availability of abortion in cases where a woman’s life, health, mental health is at serious risk and also in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities, sexual abuse and rape.

This policy does not outline any specific time limitation on when a woman could avail of abortion.

It was announced in November 2017 that there would be no free vote for Sinn Fein TDs and Senators.

Sinn Fein voted down the option for elected representatives to be allowed to vote on the issue of abortion according to their conscience or personal opinion.

Meanwhile, Laois Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming has refused to state his stance on the abortion referendum over the 8th Amendment.

However he has today confirmed to the Leinster Express that he has "a big problem" with the proposal by the Oireachtas committee to allow abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Laois TD and Minster Charlie Flanagan backs repeal of abortion restricting Eight Amendment.