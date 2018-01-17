WEATHER WARNING
More wind, rain and snow set to sweep country warns Met Éireann
Storm Fionn to be followed by fast moving Atlantic depression
Met Éireann issues weather warnings.
While Storm Fionn may have passed, another belt of snow, rain and wind is set to cross the country Wednesday with Weather Warnings in place.
A Met Éireann Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Connacht is in place for a a fast moving Atlantic depression to cross Ireland on Wednesday evening and night bringing winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h to many counties.
Winds may be stronger on the west coast coast. There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of the high seas, strong winds and the low pressure.
The warning is valid until 3am Thursday, January 18.
Rain and snow forecast until tomorrow afternoon from Met Éireann's high resolution model Harmonie.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018
Rain = blue to red
Snow = white
Keep up to date with our latest warnings here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/h3VHmSRtin
A Status Yellow warning is also in place for high or very high seas on the west coast over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding. The warning is valid until 9am, Thursday, January 18.
The Met Éireann says frost, ice and lying snow will largely clear at lower elevations by Wednesday afternoon, with sunny spells developing. Scattered showers will continue however, with some still wintry in the north and on higher ground. Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will gradually moderate through the day.
However, later on Wednesday afternoon, heavy and persistent rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties in strengthening south to southwest winds. The rain will spread further inland during the evening and possibly turn to sleet or snow over Ulster and north Leinster. Cold with afternoon temperatures of just 3 to 7 degrees.
Wednesday evening and early night will become very windy as a spell of heavy rain spreads eastwards and clears to scattered showers later in the night. However, in the north rain will turn to sleet and snow leading to significant accumulations of snow. Westerly winds will be very strong with severe gusts over Leinster, Munster and parts of Connacht but in the north winds will be fresh to strong. But as the rain clears winds will moderate. Lowest temperatures will be 0 to +4 degrees.
Met Éireann says Thursday will be a cold and breezy day with sunny spells. There will be scattered wintry showers with the risk of hail or thunder, especially in the west and north. Afternoon temperatures will be 3 to 5 degrees, and perhaps 6 or 7 degrees along the south coast in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.
The outlook summary is for cold with wintry showers at first but a spell of heavy rain clearing eastwards to milder conditions on Sunday.
