More wind, rain and snow set to sweep country warns Met Éireann

While Storm Fionn may have passed, another belt of snow, rain and wind is set to cross the country Wednesday with Weather Warnings in place.

A Met Éireann Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Connacht is in place for a a fast moving Atlantic depression to cross Ireland on Wednesday evening and night bringing winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h to many counties.

Winds may be stronger on the west coast coast. There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of the high seas, strong winds and the low pressure.

The warning is valid until 3am Thursday, January 18.

Rain and snow forecast until tomorrow afternoon from Met Éireann's high resolution model Harmonie.

Rain = blue to red

Snow = white

Keep up to date with our latest warnings here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/h3VHmSRtin — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2018