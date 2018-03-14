Appeal lodged against new Portlaoise filling station

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a council decision to grant permission for a new filling station at the Midway Food Court.

The council gave the goahead to Petrogas Group Ltd, trading as Applegreen, to construct a new filling station consisting of a retail unit adjoining the existing food court.

Included is a new glazed lobby to facilitate access to and from the food court and internal connections.

However, during the planning stage a submission was made to the council by Paul Dunne, of Dunnes Services Station, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, who said he had major validity concerns about his business considering the town is already oversupplied with filling stations.

He cited the local area plan, which states that “an undue concentration of filling stations shall not be permitted, as in the past oversupply has led to closures”.

Referring to Government plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, Mr Dunne said this will lead to an increase in electric cars on our roads, leading to service stations selling fuel to decline dramatically, resulting in unsightly derelict filling stations.

A further submission was made by K.G. Stanley, Cedar Lodge, Meelick, Portlaoise, who said

the Meelick Road already has severe traffic problems because of the opening of the new schools and this development will lead to increased local traffic.

He also said this is the third application for a filling station on this site, with the previous two being refused.

“It beggars belief that Portlaoise needs another filling station as the town is served by 10 stations already,” he said.

There were also submissions from John Killeen, Killeen Engineering, Cork Road, Portlaoise, and Michael Holland, Architecture Engineering, Galway, who both asked to be kept informed of the council’s planning decision.

Despite these objections, the council granted permission for the new development.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Atlantic Enterprises and Paul Dunne.