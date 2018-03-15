BREAKING: The Electric Picnic 2018 line up is HERE

The wait is finally over and the first wave of acts to perform at Electric Picnic 2018 have officially been announced.

Electric Picnic will take place in Stradbally Hall, Co. Laois from August 31 to September 2.

This is the first year that the gates of the festival will be opened on Thursday evening and there will be entertainment with an all female comedy line up on the opening night.

The final round of weekend tickets went on sale at 9am last Saturday morning with queues forming at ticket outlets around the county. Weekend camping tickets are still available online but are expected to sell out very quickly.

There will be a warm welcome for the festival again in Laois as it was revealed last year that it is worth €8m a year to the county, with half of that spent in Stradbally village alone.

