Find out how Laois was promoted in Australia and New York during St Patrick's Day celebrations

There are hopes of a local dividend after Laois was officially represented on opposite sides of the world for the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Laois Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan travelled to Australia in his capacity as a Government Minister.

A delegation from Laois County Council made the annual trek to New York city.

During his trip down under, Minister for Justice and Equality Flanagan addressed the Enterprise Ireland Business lunch in Sydney, bringing together Enterprise Ireland client companies and their guests.

The lunch was attended by Australian executives and business media. He was also present at the official turning green of Sydney Opera House for St Patrick's Day.

Pictured Tim Harrowell, Emirates; Minister Charlie Flanagan; Karen Deveson, Insight Vacations; and Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s St Patrick’s breakfast event in Sydney.

Minister Flanagan also gave a reading at the St Patrick's Day Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney. There was a great turnout from the Irish community on a sunny March 17.

He attended the St Patrick's Day Festival at the Green Quarter. He also attended a special St Patrick’s breakfast event in Sydney, organised by Tourism Ireland and attended by key Australian travel trade and journalists.

The Minister laid a wreath at the Australian monument to the Great Irish Famine in Sydney.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, during the visit to the United States, a delegation from Laois County Council held a meeting with the IDA in New York to promote American foreign direct investment in Laois.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Padraig Fleming and Chief Executive John Mulholland also met with Enterprise Ireland officials in efforts to promote Laois.

Mr Mulholland and Cllr Fleming were also due to have meeting with Fáilte Ireland to promote Laois as a destination for American tourists.

A full report about the trip will be issued afterwards to county councillors in April.

