Likely Sinn Féin Laois Offaly candidate Carol Nolan TD responds to abortion suspension from party

Offaly TD Carol Nolan has accepted her suspension from Sinn Féin is "regrettable" but that it was "unavoidable".

Dep Nolan, a likely candidate in the re-united Laois Offaly constituency at the next General Election, was suspended after she voted against a bill which legislates for the referendum later this year, a move that was contrary to her party's stated position.

She fell foul to the party's whip system and received a three-month suspension from parliamentary duties as a result.

"There's no animosity or ill will from me toward the party. This is the first time I've disagreed on a matter with the party and I foresee it being the last time such a disparity arises.

"I voted according to my conscience and did not vote in favour of the legislation put before me as it was greatly at odds with my strong pro-life values.

"The Bill put before the Dáil yesterday proposed to delete article 40.3 from the constitution which seeks to remove the right to life of the unborn from the constitution. This is the only legal protection that the unborn have as the Supreme Court highlighted recently," said Dep Nolan.

In the wake of her decision, criticism in some quarters suggested Dep Nolan should have voted in favour of the legislation which paves the way for the people of Ireland to have their say on the issue, rather than strictly legislating for abortion itself. A number of commentators suggested that her position sought to bar the people from having their say at all.

In response to such claims, Carol said the proposed legislation was too open-ended, saying.

"The Bill also stated that 'provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy'." The government is seeking permission from the country to legislate for abortion but has not clarified the full extent of such legislation as of yet.

"To vote for this bill would have been endorsing the removal of the right to life of the unborn and endorsing abortion. I chose to take a principled stance based on my pro-life values to vote against the bill for those reasons."

"As a Republican and pro-life woman I firmly believe that the right to life of all unborn children should be protected and defended and that each and every child should be cherished equally. The right to life is after all a fundamental human right," she said.

"The Eighth Amendment must be retained in our constitution...repealing it would be a regressive step replicating the mistakes of England where 1 in 5 babies are aborted," she said.

The Government hopes to hold the Eighth Amendment referendum in May.