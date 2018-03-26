Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman were partying in Laois last weekend

A Laois hotel welcomed celebrity couple Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman last weekend for a family party.

Roundwood House, a cosy country hotel near Mountrath, hosted the 70th birthday party of the Irish rugby legend's mother Ger.

Brian and actress Amy both posted instagrams from their night, and both stayed in Laois for the night in a "cool" rented house.

Above: Brian and Amy with Brian's parents and family in Roundwood House. (image: @brianodriscoll/instagram)

Brian said "Deadly weekend had with family renting a cool house in Laois to celebrate this hero’s 70th. Looking pretty good for SEVEN 0!".

He had great praise for Roundwood House, run by Paddy and Hannah Flynn.

"@Roundwood_house on Friday night for food was class. What a little hidden gem that place is," he said.

Amy meanwhile posted about the sparkly Zara dress she wore.

"braved the snow last Sunday for sumhin fa da dinner and came home with sparkles." she said.

Image: @amyhuberman/instagram