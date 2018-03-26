Supermac's boss lodges plans for Obama styled motorway services plaza in Laois

Fast food tycoon, Pat McDonagh has submitted his plans to Laois County Council for the construction of a new motorway service station at Togher in Portlaoise.

The Supermac's chief intends to build a two-storey service area complete with shops, a food court and petrol pumps, adjacent to Junction 17 of the M7 at Togher, Portlaoise.

Mr McDonagh is seeking permission for a two-storey building with a retail unit, a food court and drive-thru, communal seating area, office, toilet and kitchen facilities, adjacent to Junction 17.

The development will include six filling pumps, two totem pole signs, and a new vehicular entrance and egress road, with improvement works to the existing road network at Togher.

Mr McDonagh purchased the 109-acre NAMA controlled site for a price in the region of €3.25 million.

Exactly one year ago, Laois councillors gave the go ahead to the council's management to buy 76-acres of land from Mr McDonagh, which adjoins the site earmarked for the motorway services stop.

The council reportedly paid €1.75 million to the businessman for part of the site which it wants to use to attract jobs and investment to Laois.

The entire 109-acre site was originally part of the council-backed strategy to build an Inland Port on Portlaoise's outskirts.

The project was to have included transportation and distribution businesses taking advantages of Portlaoise's location. The plans stalled, however, during the recession.