This popular Laois pub is choosing to stay closed on Good Friday

Irish law has been changed to allow alcohol sales on Good Friday, but one Laois pub is sticking to tradition and staying shut this Friday March 30.

The Mountmellick pub has been showered with praise from customers for its decision.

John Edward Moloney is the fourth generation proprietor of the family business Moloney's Gaelic Bar on Patrick Street, taking over from his father, retired TD and Junior Minister John Moloney.

It is a lively spot at the weekend but John Edward is still choosing to stay shut this Friday.

He announced his decision on his facebook page on Monday.

"Closed Good Friday. We will be closed on Good Friday even though new legislation was passed by our government earlier this year to allow the sale of alcohol on Good Friday.

"It’s the Publicans choice now to open and we have chosen not to open," John Edward said.

The decision has been met with praise from his customers.

"Fair play John it's only two days a year well deserved day off," says Diarmaid Grehan.

"Well done John Edward Moloney be in Saturday to let it rip," says Pad Conroy.

"Good decision John. Hope more will follow your example. Have to commend you," says Leslie Furlong.

