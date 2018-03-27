Laois charity appeals for Easter egg donations for homeless in Dublin

The Portlaoise Action to Homeless charity has appealed to the public to donate Easter eggs for their trip to Dublin this weekend.

The charity organise a group of volunteers to travel to Dublin city centre every Saturday evening to help people who are sleeping rough by giving them food, essential toiletry items and sharing a friendly conversation.

The Portlaoise based group has appealed to the public this week to add an extra Easter egg to their trolley when out shopping and donate it at one of their drop off points so they can share the kindness with people who are homeless and sleeping rough.

The group currently has no chocolate or Easter eggs to share with the people they meet on their trip to Dublin.

PATH put out the appeal on the Facebook Page.

"As Easter is approaching fast and a lot of you have gave up chocolate for lent, bear in mind that chocolate gives our homeless friends a sugar rush while sleeping on the streets to keep them going.

"We would be delighted to accept any kind of Easter egg or chocolate bars as we currently have none left for next weeks trip to Dublin.

"So if you want to donate chocolate eggs or chocolate bars we would be delighted to give them DIRECTLY to our homeless friends.

"Our drop off points are Brownes Animal Feeds and Portlaoise Parish Centre or to any of our committee. Even after Easter if there are eggs or chocolate left over we will still take them as they will still be in date. Thank you in advance."

