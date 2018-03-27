Water outages in Laois town as Irish Water work at reservoir

People in Portarlington are experiencing water outages due to work carried out by Irish Water.

There are local reports of water outages in the town, specifically in Whitefields and Canal Court.

Crann Nua, Railway Mews and French Church Street are also reported to have little or no running water with pressure low in other areas of the town too.

These outages are planned and are part of maintenance work by Irish Water to replace an old bulk meter at the exit of Corrig Reservoir which supplies water to Portarlington and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for Irish Water told the Leinster Express that pipe adjustment work is also being carried out.

"We need to replace the bulk meter to ensure we have accurate details on the volume of water supplied to the area.

"The work also involves adjustments to the pipe network in the town to enable the bulk meter to be installed and connected correctly.

"Any outages experienced will be intermittent and will be for one to two hours over the duration of the works from 26 to 30 March," the spokesperson said.

SEE ALSO - Tributes pour in following sad passing of young Portarlington girl.

Portarlington man to share incredible lung transplant story at Dublin launch of Organ Donor Awareness Week.

Laois charity appeals for Easter egg donations for homeless in Dublin.