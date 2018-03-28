WATCH: Young people in Laois share video about local LGBT support group Luck Out

The members of Luck Out, an LGBT support group for young people in Laois, have shared a video with insights on how the group helps them and what it means to them.

The creative video shows teamwork from the members who take part by carrying jigsaw pieces and placing them together.

There are a number of testimonials shown the video from members who receive support from their peers and the group is proving to be a positive support network for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people in Laois.

"Luck Out is full of the most supportive, loving people I’ve ever met - you are accepted no matter what your sexual identity may be. I don’t know what I’d do without them," said one member.

"It’s my happy place, the highlight of my week. I’ve met most of my new best friends through it," said another.

"Luck Out has become like a second family to me, it’s full of people that support me and care for me and I couldn’t ask to be part of a better group of people," said one member.

"Luck Out to me is like having a family of people that are just like you, and that all support each other! It’s so important to have an LGBT support group like this in Laois," said another member.

The Luck Out group is run as part of Youth Work Ireland Laois with support from The Department of Children and Youth Affairs and Belong To.

Watch the video below.

