Laois footballer provokes storm on Twitter with remarks on Belfast rape trial verdict

A tweet from Laois footballer, Gary Walsh in the wake of the Belfast rape trial has provoked a huge reaction on Twitter. Mr Walsh took to Twitter to deliver his view on the verdict. At the time of writing the tweet had 554 likes and 109 retweets. Mr Walsh has since deleted the tweet.

Laois GAA have issued a statement distancing themselves from it. They stated: "Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on Social Media. Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views, or opinions, of Laois CLG."

Where’s your ones name from the paddy Jackson trial ? It’s her that should be destroyed in the papers now , all yee feminists come at me I’ll throw the kitchen sink at ya — Gary Walsh (@GaryWalshLaois) March 28, 2018

Many have responded, criticising his remarks:

I thought you were a good role model for young Laois lads! That's a disgraceful tweet — Matt Doyle (@adhddoyle) March 28, 2018

I really hope if you have a daughter in the future that she doesn’t have to go through what this girl has gone through. Also seeing as you’re a county player, I’d be more careful with my tweets. Never know what could happen to your career :) — cíara (@ciarawoods_x) March 28, 2018

Actually Gary, it's quite possible after this tweet that your club will be throwing the sink at you. March 28, 2018

Laois must be desperate for players. All my uncles played at county level in the 60s and they would be disgusted by this fool. — Áine Foley (@AineMedievalDub) March 28, 2018

Evidence doesn't matter if the defendant likes to chase a ball around a field isn't that right Gary?#IBelieveHer — Diarmaid Murray (@diarmaidmurray1) March 28, 2018