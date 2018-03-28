Laois footballer provokes storm on Twitter with remarks on Belfast rape trial verdict

A tweet from Laois footballer, Gary Walsh in the wake of the Belfast rape trial has provoked a huge reaction on Twitter. Mr Walsh took to Twitter to deliver his view on the verdict. At the time of writing the tweet had 554 likes and 109 retweets. Mr Walsh has since deleted the tweet. 

Laois GAA have issued a statement distancing themselves from it. They stated: "Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on Social Media. Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views, or opinions, of Laois CLG."