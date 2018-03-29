Laois footballer offers apology for offensive Belfast rape trial tweet

Laois footballer Gary Walsh has offered an apology for his tweet on Wednesday which made comments in relation to the verdict in the Belfast rape trial.

Mr Walsh caused a storm on twitter when he tweeted, "Where's your ones name from the paddy Jackson trial? It's her that should be destroyed in the papers now, all yee feminists come at me I'll throw the kitchen sink at ya"

Mr Walsh tweeted a screenshot of his apology on Wednesday evening which stated: "In relation to my earlier tweet, I would like to apologise for any unwanted attention it has brought to groups of people I am associated with in the public forum, it was ill judged on my behalf in this regard. It is a heated and sensitive topic for all concerned which has already attracted too much public attention for those concerned."

Laois GAA tweeted another statement yesterday evening, further distancing themselves from the comments.

Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on Social Media. Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views of Laois CLG, main sponsors MW Hire and other associated sponsors. — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) March 28, 2018

Mr Walsh's apology has also generated a lot of reaction on Twitter, mostly negative.

I thought you were going to throw the kitchen sink at us but you don't seem to be able to find it — Lissa (@melissery) March 28, 2018

This tweet? You're not sorry. You just got your hand slapped. We may not know her name but at least we now know yours! pic.twitter.com/0xXO0sLoub March 28, 2018

So @CLGLaois had a word with you then? It’s grand, screenshots are there for a reason. Still waiting on that kitchen sink. Whenever you’re ready to come out from under it, we’ll all be interested to see what you have to say. pic.twitter.com/W4iBUmD0sY — Dylan Archbold (@DylanArchbold) March 28, 2018