Laois footballer offers apology for offensive Belfast rape trial tweet

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois footballer offers apology for offensive Belfast rape trial tweet

Gary Walsh

Laois footballer Gary Walsh has offered an apology for his tweet on Wednesday which made comments in relation to the verdict in the Belfast rape trial.

Mr Walsh caused a storm on twitter when he tweeted, "Where's your ones name from the paddy Jackson trial? It's her that should be destroyed in the papers now, all yee feminists come at me I'll throw the kitchen sink at ya" 

Mr Walsh tweeted a screenshot of his apology on Wednesday evening which stated: "In relation to my earlier tweet, I would like to apologise for any unwanted attention it has brought to groups of people I am associated with  in the public forum, it was ill judged on my behalf in this regard. It is a heated and sensitive topic for all concerned which has already attracted too much public attention for those concerned."

See also: Laois footballer provokes storm on Twitter with remarks on Belfast rape trial verdict

Laois GAA tweeted another statement yesterday evening, further distancing themselves from the comments. 