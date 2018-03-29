Materials needed as preparations for Durrow Scarecrow Festival are in full swing

It is full steam ahead in Durrow in preparation for the annual Scarecrow Festival.

The Scarecrow Volunteers Group are working hard and they are on the lookout for materials to help make the scarecrows for this unique Laois festival.

They currently need donations of sheets of ply board which are old or new, a working sewing machine, jeans and clothing, children's dungarees and shirts, duvets, pillows, cushions, curtains, material soft plastic and bubble wrap.

The group is also searching for old tents, even if they are not waterproof, they can be recycled by going into the fantastic scarecrow displays.

If you can make a donation, get in touch with the Durrow Scarecrow Festival Facebook page here.

Scarecrow making is ongoing in Durrow and is planned to continue each Wednesday from 8pm in the old ICA hall. All are welcome to join in and get creative!

The Durrow Scarecrow Festival will take place from July 26 to August 6 2018.

It has grown into a huge events which attracts people from all over the country with children's camps, crafts workshops, exhibitions and much more.

See a guide on to how to make a scarecrow here.