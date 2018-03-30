Met Eireann Status Yellow weather warning but will it snow over the Easter weekend?

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow Hail warning for all of Ireland on Thursday night ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The warning was for heavy showery rain overnight with some wintry and thundery falls. Hail, in particular, will lead to treacherous driving conditions.

The warning is valid from 10:00am on Firday morning.

Friday will be cold in the morning with remaining mist clearing and showers becoming fairly widespread, some will be very heavy and of hail with isolated thunderstorm especially in parts of the south later this afternoon.

There will be good dry spells too with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in moderate northeast winds, coolest in the east.

On Friday night, showers will become more isolated tonight and mostly in eastern areas. Turning cold and frosty with long clear spells and misty and fog. Lowest temperatures will range -1 to + 1 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes.

Mist, fog and frost is to clear on Saturday morning.

There will be a few scattered showers during the day, but they will be lighter compared to recent days and there will be a lot of dry bright weather generally but with more cloud than sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 possibly 10 degrees Celsius in the southwest with brisk northeast winds for a time along Irish Sea coasts.

We are in for a very cold Saturday night with clear spells and light northerly breezes - overall dry but isolated showers may occur. Frost and possibly some ice setting in later with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius.

Easter Sunday will be frosty to begin, but overall dry with good spells of sunshine for much of the day.

However cloud and rain will feed into the southwest of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening.

Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cool throughout, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius (best values further west).

For Monday, current indications suggest that a nearby area of low pressure will throw up organised bands of heavy blustery rain, with threat of some wintry falls. The details remain uncertain at this stage.

