Laois GAA player in a 'serious' condition after assault in Carlow

A well-known Laois GAA player is in a serious condition in hospital after an assault on Sunday night.

The man in his 20's sustained serious head injuries during an altercation over the Easter weekend which happened in the Potato Market area of the town at 1am during an altercation.

The Graiguecullen GAA player was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are described as serious.

A garda spokesperson told the Leinster Express that the incident involved a number of people.

"Gardaí in Carlow attended the scene of an incident at the Potato Market, Carlow on the 2/4/2018.

"A male in his early 20s sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people shortly after 1am. The injured man was removed to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny where his condition is understood to be serious.

"Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

