Shocking picture of car crash in Laois this morning

A shocking picture has emerged after a car crash in Laois on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between Mountrath and Durrow with fire services from both towns attending. Laois Fire and Rescue service were at the scene and shared a shocking picture showing the damage done to the car.

Miraculously, there were no serious injuries reported from the crash.

The rescue service used stabilising equipment when recovering the car which was flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch.

LS16 Mountrath and LS14 Durrow at an RTC this morning - no serious injuries, stabilised with @Paratech_Inc struts and winch. pic.twitter.com/zZFASbd64n April 3, 2018

Elsewhere, a stop/go system will be in place for works on the Dublin Rd (R445) in Portlaoise at St Fintan’s Hospital from Tues April, 3 to Saturday, April 7. Expect delays.

