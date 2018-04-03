BREAKING - Laois GAA player in a 'serious' condition after Carlow assault identified

A well-known Laois GAA footballer remains in a serious condition in hospital after an assault on Sunday night.

The player in his 20's, identified as Daniel O'Reilly sustained serious head injuries during an altercation over the Easter weekend. He was a member of the Laois panel which won the Division 4 League final in Croke Park on Easter Saturday and went on as the first sub during the match.

Laois County Board Chairperson Peter O'Neill has extended his support to Daniel and his family on behalf of the GAA community in Laois.

"We wish him the very best, we are thinking of him and his family at this time. Laois GAA will give any assistance needed to himself and his club, Graiguecullen," he said.

Mr O'Neill describes Daniel as "a lovely young lad" and it puts the success at the weekend "into perspective".

The Graiguecullen GAA club is located on the Laois/Carlow border.

Daniel is an electrician by trade, he attended the GAA nursery Knockbeg College and studied business at Carlow IT. He is a father of one young child and has represented Laois at senior and several underage levels.

He was at a taxi rank with others when a confrontation occurred. There is unconfirmed reports that a remark may have been made about him being a Laois player.

The Graiguecullen GAA player was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are described as serious.

A garda spokesperson told the Leinster Express that the incident involved a number of people.

"Gardaí in Carlow attended the scene of an incident at the Potato Market, Carlow on the 2/4/2018.

"A male in his early 20s sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people shortly after 1am. The injured man was removed to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny where his condition is understood to be serious.

"Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The Potato Market area in Carlow town.

