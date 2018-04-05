Two arrested over daytime assault on teenager in Portlaoise

Gardai in Laois have arrested two males in connection with an assault that took place at the Laois County Council plaza leaving a teenager in hospital.

A garda spokesperson has said that both men are from Laois, one is a juvenile and the other is 18 years old. Both men are being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station.

The assault took place on March 24 at the plaza outside Laois County Council in broad daylight.

The 19 year old young man was attacked at 3.10pm, in the grounds of the Laois County Council offices on James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

The young man has suffered "significant facial injuries" that require several surgeries, according to a spokesperson for Laois Gardaí.

He has undergone a number of surgeries in St James Hospital in Dublin.

Laois Crime: Teenager undergoing surgeries after daytime assault in Portlaoise.

