Book of Condolence available for signing for the late Cllr Jerry Lodge

Laois County Council has made a Book of Condolence available for the late Cllr Jerry Lodge who passed away on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Laois County Council acknowledged its friend and colleague.

"Please note that a Book of Condolence will be available for signing for our friend and colleague Mr. Jerry Lodge, M.C.C. from 10.00 a.m. this morning at reception, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois."

The book became available at 10:00am on Thursday morning, anyone can pay their tribute to the well known Cllr by signing the book.

Ireland's and Portlaoise's first black Mayor has paid a glowing tribute to the late Jerry Lodge.

