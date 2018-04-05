Young children subject of 'serious sexual assault' garda investigation in Laois

A garda investigation has been launched into an alleged serious sexual assault which happened on Easter Sunday.

The Press Office at Garda HQ in Dublin confirmed to the Leinster Express that investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí in Co Laois are investigating an alleged serious sexual assault which occurred on the 1st April 2018. Investigations are continuing."

The confirmation follows a report in a number of national media outlets today that a young girl (9) was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy in a field in Co. Laois.

But, Garda Press Office declined to give details of those involved.