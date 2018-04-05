Over €85,000 funding grants for 14 protected structures in Laois

Funding of €87,000 has been announced for the conservation of 14 protected buildings in Laois. Funds were allocated through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Structures at Risk Fund.

Both schemes are administered by Laois County Council, with funding from the Department for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

These grants have been awarded following assessments by local authorities, who accepted applications from members of the public and put recommended projects forward to the Minister for approval.

Under the Structures at Risk Fund, two Laois buildings were successful in attracting funding – Roundwood House in Mountrath (€15,000) and Midland House, Main Street, Portlaoise (€22,000). Midland House is above the Office Centre on Main Street.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme is for more routine maintenance, and funding was allocated through this scheme to 12 properties across Laois. The total fund for the BHIS across County Laois in 2018 is €50,000.

The following 12 properties will benefit from the funding:

Midland House, Main Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois Shop/Retail Outlet €5,000.00

Infant School Durrow, Carrigan Street, Durrow, Co Laois School €4,000.00

Sheeran's Thatch , Main Street, Coolrain, Co Laois Public house €4,500.00

Oatlands, Green Road, Abbeyleix, Co Laois House, private €5,000.00

St Paul's Church, French Church Street, Portarlington, Co Laois Church of Ireland Church €3,000.00

Mountmellick Town Hall, Parnell Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois Church hall/parish hall, Catholic €5,000.00

Lea Church, Killenard, Co Laois Church of Ireland Church €5,000.00

Abbeyleix Old Church, AbbeyLeix Desmesne, Abbeyleix, Co Laois Church of Ireand Church €2,500.00

Stradbally Hall, Stradbally, Co Laois House, private €2,500.00

Tinakill House, Raheen, Mountrath, Co Laois House, private €6,000.00

Vicarstown Canal Store, Vicarstown Harbour, Vicarstown Dodd, Stradbally, Co Laois store/warehouse €5,000.00

Shrule Castle, Shrule, Carlow, Co Laois castle/fortified house €2,500.00

This scheme aims to support a significant number of labour-intensive, small-scale conservation projects across the country and to support the employment of skilled and experienced conservation professionals, craftspeople and tradespersons in the repair of the historic built environment.

