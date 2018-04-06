Lucky Laois winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds 

A lucky Laois winner has scooped a €50,000 jackpot in the latest weekly Prize Bonds draw.

This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 is making its way to Prize Bond number AR 926821 held in County Laois. The lucky bond was purchased in Laois 26 years ago, all the way back in 1992.

This is the second time there has been a Laois winner of the €50,000 jackpot in Laois this year.

In January, 2018 there was another lucky Laois winner with a Prize Bonds that was bought in 2014.

There were over 4,000 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €250,000.

In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

