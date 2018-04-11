Yesteryears from the Leinster Express - on sale soon

It's time for a trip down memory lane once again with the second edition of Yesteryears which will be in the shops from next week.

This exclusive publication from the Leinster Express is a must for Laois people everywhere, featuring a selection of photographs which have featured in the pages of The Leinster Express down through the decades.

The photos capture the rich panorama of life in Laois, with everything from community to family life, sports to social occasions, economic developments to the arts and entertainment.

Old friends and memories are once again recalled and revisited, as well as the eras they lived in.

Who knows, you just might be there yourself!

Like the inaugural publication last year, readers will be assured of receiving countless hours of entertainment from this book.

So get ready to relive some special memories with Yesteryears from the Leinster Express.

The book will be in the shops in next week and retails at €10.