Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to host Facebook Live broadcast during first official visit to Laois

An Taoiseach Leo Vardakar will host a Facebook Live question and answers session in Laois on Friday evening after the Laois-Offaly Fine Gael AGM in Mountmellick.

Mr Varadakar will take questions during the broadcast hosted by MEP Mairead McGuinness in the Macra Hall in Mountmellick.

A similar event using Facebook live was hosted in the Helix Theatre in DCU recently which featured Mr Varadkar, Minister Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee TD.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, Kildare South TD Martin Heydon Deputy Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy, Laois and Offaly councillors are expected to be in attendance.

Looking forward to Taoiseach’s visit to my home County of Laois tomorrow & live online Facebook Q&A. https://t.co/yinImX7Mc8 April 12, 2018

The AGM will start at 7.30pm with the Facebook live scheduled for 8.30pm.

