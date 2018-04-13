Main midlands hospital amongst worst hit by trolley waits

The biggest hospital in the midlands is badly overcrowded on Friday as patients and staff continue to face trolley waits in the hope of getting a bed.

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today have revealed that 33 people are now awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital with a total of 68 across all three Midlands hospitals.

There are 22 patients on trolleys with a further 11 waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

There were 10 patients are awaiting a bed at the Midland Regaional Hospital Portlaoise , while there are 15 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

Tullamore had the forced highest number of trollies deployed in A&E or on wards on Friday.

Tullamore and Portlaoise are part of the Dublin Midland Hospital Group. There are 16 patients waiting in both St James and Naas General while there are 20 people waiting in Tallaght hospital.

Problems have eased at St Luke's Kilkenny where there are 27 people waiting. This down slightly on earlier this week.

Tullamore, Kilkenny, Tallaght, St James' and Naas would all be expected to pick up the slack if Portlaoise is downgraded.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country today with 68 people awaiting a proper bed at their A&E department.

Nationally today, April 13, 505 patients are waiting for a bed.