Fine Gael confirms Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to speak on facebook at 'private' meeting in Laois

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Laois for a private 'town hall' meeting with Fine Gael members, the party has confirmed.

The Taoiseach will take part in a facebook Q&A and launch a public consultation process during the meeting in Mountmellick. The media is not invited to the event at the Macra Hall.

"The meeting is a private meeting for party members" said a statement issued by the office of Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

"An Taoiseach visits Mountmellick and he will participate in a Fine Gael Facebook live event from 8.30pm to 9.15pm.

"It will be a Town Hall style event with the Taoiseach taking questions live from all over the country. This Town Hall marks the beginning of a consultation with members nationwide.

"The Taoiseach will be launching a public consultation “Have Your Say”. This will give people and organisations the opportunity to share their views on the Building A Republic of Opportunity document by submitting via the Fine Gael website.

"This is a members' meeting and the event is closed to media," concluded the statement.