Fine Gael confirms Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to speak on facebook at 'private' meeting in Laois
The then Minister for Health, Leo Varadkar speaks to reporters at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise in 2015. Photo Denis Byrne.
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Laois for a private 'town hall' meeting with Fine Gael members, the party has confirmed.
The Taoiseach will take part in a facebook Q&A and launch a public consultation process during the meeting in Mountmellick. The media is not invited to the event at the Macra Hall.
"The meeting is a private meeting for party members" said a statement issued by the office of Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.
"An Taoiseach visits Mountmellick and he will participate in a Fine Gael Facebook live event from 8.30pm to 9.15pm.
"It will be a Town Hall style event with the Taoiseach taking questions live from all over the country. This Town Hall marks the beginning of a consultation with members nationwide.
"The Taoiseach will be launching a public consultation “Have Your Say”. This will give people and organisations the opportunity to share their views on the Building A Republic of Opportunity document by submitting via the Fine Gael website.
"This is a members' meeting and the event is closed to media," concluded the statement.
