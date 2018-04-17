Laois Church goers received abortion warnings at mass

Mass goers in Laois received a pro-life pastoral message from Bishop Denis Nulty last weekend, outlining his views on the question of removing the right to life of the unborn child from the Constitution of Ireland and warning that it could lead to an "era of eugenics".

Bishop Nulty, who hit the headlines in relation to this message this week, stated that repealing the Eighth Amendment to allow for abortion in Ireland could pave the way for the introduction of eugenics. As part of his pro-life message, he warned that repealing the Eighth Amendment would create an “abortion culture”, with serious implications for those with disabilities.

Last weekend, copies of his messaged entitled “Supporting a Culture of Life” were distributed at mass in the 56 parishes of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin which serves over 200,000 Catholics. The diocese covers parts of Laois, Kildare, Offaly, Kilkenny, Wicklow and all of County Carlow. It was delivered throughout the dioceses to priests serving mass last weekend.

It states that: “I believe that a culture that permits abortion cannot be separated from a culture that seeks full control over the gift of life. In recent years, I have the sense that we are walking with our eyes closed into an era of eugenics, unwilling to look where we are going but still continuing on. I know I am not alone in thinking this.”

Catholic Communications Officer Emma Sisk confirmed that more messages will be delivered at masses throughout Laois ahead of next month’s Referendum.

“The bishop, in collaboration with the Council of Priests, have agreed that appropriate speakers can be considered by local priests to address a congregation. The purpose of the speakers is always to complement the teaching role of priests,” she said.

“All content is discussed in advance with a priority given to sensitivity around language and tone. The Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin has a great tradition of inviting expert and experienced speakers to address Masses and other parish celebrations on important issues.”