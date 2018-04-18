Laois Offaly Gardaí renew appeal for missing Latvian man not seen since end of March

Laois Offaly Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in the search for a man missing since the end of March.

They wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Edgars Leimanis, aged 26, who is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31.

Edgars, a Latvian national was last seen on that day when he left his home in Edenderry. He is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.