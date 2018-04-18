Laois Ógra Fianna Fáil presented with prestigious award

Laois Ógra were awarded the prestigious Gobnait O'Connell award at the recent Ógra Fianna Fáil National Youth Conference .

The award is presented to the best overall Ógra unit by the party leader Micheál Martin. This conference, which was held at the Hudson Bay Hotel, Athlone, is the highlight of the Ógra calendar giving members the opportunity to debate topics with each other as well as giving them the chance to meet members and public representatives from the 32 counties.

This award comes at the end of a very busy Year for Laois members. From hosting Laois-stock which brought members from across the country to Coolrain for a weekend of socialising in July to producing numerous policy submissions throughout the year there has been no time to rest for this group.

Laois member Jessica Canisales was also elected to the central officer board as Leinster organiser on the Saturday.

Meetings take place locally at least once a month, and provide an opportunity for members to discuss issues of importance to young people with Fianna Fáil's public representatives in the area.

Membership is open to people aged between 16 and 30.

For more information please contact secretary William Delaney on 087-9809898 or at laoisogra@fiannafail.com