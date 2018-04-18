Surge in membership to Young Fine Gael claims Laois branch

There has been a surge in people wishing to join Young Fine Gael in Laois, the local branch has claimed.

Laois Young Fine Gael held their AGM on Friday, April 13 in Charlie Flanagan’s constituency office in Mountmellick. Rosemary Cushion is the new branch chair, Eric O’Connor as public relations officer and Dara Clooney as secretary.

"The branch has become increasingly more active throughout the last two years thanks to a surge in new members. Recently the branch was involved in a leaflet drop for Martin Heydon TD and for The Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan TD," said a statement.

Last month members of Laois Young Fine Gael travelled Ballykisteen, Co. Tipperary, to take party in the Young Fine Gael National Conference 2018. The conference saw members debate policy, engage with party leaders, and elect a new president in Killian Foley-Walsh. A new National Executive was also elected for the organisation.

Young Fine Gael is open to people aged 15 to 35. Founded by Garret FitzGerald in 1977, it has been involved in many political campaigns on issues such as housing, youth employment, and the issue of youth depression and suicide.

More details at http://www.yfg.ie/joining-yfg

Find Laois YFG on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/laois.youngfinegael