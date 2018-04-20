Wide open woodland entrances in Laois enable illegal dumping says councillor

Wide open woodland entrances and set down areas enable illegal dumping in Laois according to a county councillor.

Cllr Ben Brennan has said that he has written to Coillte Teoranta in the past about the open entrances to woodlands in Laois where illegal dumping accumulates.

“It allows people to pull up and dump their rubbish easily. The council hasn't the time to clean up this rubbish,” he said.

Cllr Brennan said that barriers or fences need to be put up at these entrances so if someone tries to pull in and illegally dump rubbish, they will have to stop on the road and be seen doing it.

At a recent Laois County Council meeting, the local authority’s Head of Finance, Gerry Murphy, said that Coilte replied to the letter and asked for specific locations where this illegal dumping was a problem.

Councillors will now be submitting a list of woodland areas that are experiencing illegal dumping to Coilte in the hope that barriers will be put up to stop cars pulling in and throwing bags of rubbish into the wood.

