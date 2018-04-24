Garda divers begin searching midlands canal for missing man

Divers attached to the Garda Water Unit are carrying out a search on the Grand Canal in Edenderry.

Laois Offaly Gardaí confirmed that the unit were involved in an operation in the town on Tuesday as part of their investigation in missing 26-year-old Edgars Leimanis.

The Offaly Express later photographed the Garda Water Unit at the scene on the canal on the Edenderry to Rathangan road on Tuesday morning.

Edgars Leimanis is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31 2018. He was last seen leaving his home on that day. Newberry Close is located less than a 1km from the area of canal currently being searched by gardaí.

Edgars is a Latvian national and is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.