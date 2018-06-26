Laois electricity campaigners and Eirgrid in stand-off over €110 million substation

A claim that a €110 million electricity substation to be built in Laois is putting the water supply at risk has been rejected by the State-owned company that has been pushing the project.

Eirgrid issued a statement on the pollution risk following a public meeting in Ratheniska, where Ratheniska Timahoe Spink Action group outlined what it claimed was an “imminent danger” to the community’s water source as a result of the storing of oil at Coolnabacca.

The meeting agreed that direct action was required to stop what was termed as the “madness” of building an energy hub over a vulnerable aquifer.

The RTS Action Group issued a statement following last week's meeting.

“All of the arms of State have failed this community. Eirgrid, An Bord Pleanala, the Departments of energy and planning, and most disappointing of all – Laois County Council.

“Through nine years, the questions repeatedly asked by this community have never been answered by the developer Eirgrid, and neither of the planning authorities have ever properly assessed the risk this dangerous building activity and project poses to the source of water supply for up to 10,000 Laois people.

“That includes seven schools and countless businesses and farms.

“There’s no plan B. If the aquifer is damaged, there is no other source of water.

“How could the Coolnabacca site possibly be an appropriate location for a massive and risk filled development such as this? To put two of the biggest transformers in the country, filled with 600 tons of oil each, in a substation development the type of which is prone to fire, over our water source is simply unacceptable. The expectation locally was that the planning process would put a stop to this madness, but it seems where Eirgrid are involved, all doors are open,” it said.

The RTS group say they have evidence that very clearly shows that the project that Eirgrid applied for planning permission for, and what they intend to build, are two very different things.

They also claim that the landowners whose land Eirgrid plan to build pylons on have not been contacted and there are no agreements in place. They also say this means the Construction and Environmental Management Plan is incomplete leading to a 'hasty' grant of planning.

“Eirgrid have shown their complete disregard for the rule of law and our environment already when, last year, they began working illegally on site.

“They cannot be trusted, they have lied to and deceived this community, the planning authorities, and Departments of State.

“Whilst the arms of State are prepared to look the other way, this community cannot. This community will not. If we are the only ones prepared to protect the source of our precious water, then that’s exactly what we will do.

“It’s now time for EirGrid to withdraw from this project once and for all, before this State body causes permanent and irreparable damage to the primary water source in Laois,” said the statement.

Eirgrid replied saying that as part of itsplanning application, they thoroughly assessed the potential impacts on water arising from the Laois Kilkenny Project.

They say the assessment was carried out according to guidelines specified by the Environmental Protection Agency and included a review of all necessary site investigation reports, water-related guidance, policy documents, legislation and databases.

“We can assure residents in the area that there is no threat to the water supply.

“This is supported by the planning authority An Bord Pleanála (ABP), which held a lengthy oral hearing into the project in Portlaoise in 2013.

“The ABP inspector’s report stated that the development could be carried out and operated satisfactorily from an ecological standpoint,” they said.

Eirgrid quoted a finding made: “It is my view that having regard to the construction methods envisaged and the proposed mitigation measures, that the risk of contamination of any wells in the locality is negligible.”