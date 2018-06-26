What do you do if you see a fire and how can you help?

With Status Red alert in place for fires the Department of Agiculture has the following advice on what to do if you see a fire.

Find out the location of the precise fire.

Assume that the fire will become more dangerous if it is not extinguished at a very early stage.

Ascertain its direction and speed of spread and, if possible, the risk to any people or property in its path.

Decide on the need to summon help and the Fire Brigade.

Speed of response is vital so do not assume that someone else will make that call. If in doubt call out the Fire Brigade and summon help. Don’t wait for someone else to do it!

The speed of your response could be the determining factor in saving someone’s life.

Calling the Fire Brigade

If you are calling out the Fire Brigade, be prepared to give the most accurate information available to you about the location of the fire, including the townland and the best access point from the public road.

Arrange to meet the tender at an assembly point.

All requests for assistance are directed via the 999 or 112 emergency numbers, to the Regional Control Centre (RCC). The RCC uses a predetermined response system to alert the nearest brigade to any incident.

When you are making an emergency call and dialing 999 or 112 the operator will ask you:

-What service do you require? Fire, Ambulance or Gardai.

- If you require the Fire Service, you will be connected to another operator who will identify himself or herself by saying ‘Regional Fire Control.’

Speak calmly and clearly giving the address of the fire and your ‘phone number.

Only hang up when the operator tells you to.

The operator will advise when appropriate assistance has been ordered.

If the emergency deteriorates after you have ended the call, you should dial 999 or 112 again, for further assistance.