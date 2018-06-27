Laois based Embrace FARM hold fifth Ecumenical Remembrance Service

Embrace FARM the support network for those affected by farm accidents hosted its 5th Ecumenical Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix on Sunday 24th.

The impressive and very meaningful service was led by Catholic Bishop, Denis Nulty and the Church of Ireland, Canon Harvey along with other Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic clergy.

It was well supported by farming organisations and agribusiness personnel from DAFM, HSA, HSENI, ICMSA, ICSA, FRS Networks, IFA, Teagasc, UFU, YFCU and by politicians, and relatives of 140 bereaved families from all over Ireland.

After the service the large attendance were treated to finger food and light refreshments (sponsored) in the local Abbeyleix Manor hotel.

The Agri VIPs on the day included the following:

- Minister for Agriculture & Food , Michael Creed TD;

- Mairead McGuinness MEP & Vice President of the European Parliament.

- An Taoiseach’s Aide-De-Camp Captain Larry Scallan;

- Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin

- Canon Patrick Harvey, Church of Ireland.

- Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack;

- Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Patrick Kent;

- Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Ivor Ferguson;

- Ulster Young Farmers’ Clubs (UYFC) president James Speers;

- Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) director general Damian McDonald;

- Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector, Health & Safety Authority

- Keith Morrison, Chief Executive, Health & Safety Executive of Northern Ireland

- Peter Byrne, CEO of FRS Networks

- Former Irish Rugby international John Hayes;

- Aidan O’Driscoll, Secretary General, Department of Agriculture;

- John McNamara, Health & Safety Specialist, Teagasc.

- Larry Goodman, AB P Food group owner

Embrace FARM was represented by co-founders Norma and Brian Rohan and the voluntary board of directors who give their time freely in the development of the organisation with Norma and Brian.

Details of the board are on their updated and much improved website at https://embracefarm.com/about- embrace-farm-2/

A number of sponsored events are also be organised during each year for widows and children from the bereaved families.

