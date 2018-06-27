€50 million spent on temporary Portlaoise hospital staff since maternity deaths uncovered

The cost of hiring temporary staff for Portlaoise hospital has more than doubled in the wake of the scandal that engulfed the hospital in 2014.

At some €65 million Portlaoise also has one of highest agency staff bills in the past seven years. Most of the money is spent by the HSE hiring temporary doctors.

The costs are contained in figures provided to Sinn Féin which reveal by the costs incurred by hospitals directly funded by the HSE. The data does not include money spent by the big independent Dublin hospitals such as Tallaght and St James' despite the fact that most of their funds come from the Government.

The figures reveal that agency staff bill was in line with Portlaoise's sister hospitals in Tullamore and Naas up to 2012 when the bill was €4.3 million. This rose to €6.1 million in 2013 when the hospital began to be scrutinised behind the scenes.

Public protest in 2011 to retain services at the hospital had little impact on the pay bill. However, the Primetime investigation into the hospital broadcast in early 2014 which revealed the deaths of babies at the maternity unit due to failures in the delivery of care, had a dramatic affect.

By the end of that year the bill jumped to more than €12.7 million and has not fallen below €12 million since then. In 2016 it rose to €13.5 million.

In the three years to 2014 €14 million was spent plugging holes in staffing. Between 2014 and 2017 a total of €50 million went in pay to temporary staff.

The biggest chunk is spent on bringin in temporary and locum junior doctors and consultants. Last year €8 million was spent on agency medics. Nursing agency bill peaked at €2.8 million in 2014 and was €1.7 million last year.

Portlaoise was billed more than €1 million for agency consultants in both 2015 and 2016.

The agency bill for hospitals in Naas and Tullamore also rose in 2014 but not to the same extent as Portlaoises.

Last year the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise ranked second only to the bigger Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for the size of its agency staff bill. It was ahead of big public hospitals in Cork and Galway.