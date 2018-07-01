Laois priest celebrates Golden Jubilee

Camross Parish was buzzing from an early hour last Sunday morning week.

As soon as Clare knocked out the Premier County it was time to gather in St Fergal’s Church.

This was no ordinary Mass but no ordinary celebrant either.

John Lalor was born in Cullohill to John and Veronica many years ago.

After National School he headed to Ballyfin College then St Kieran’s and was ordained in St Marys Cathedral in June 50 years ago.

Fr Kieran O’Shea gave a lovely tribute and chronicled the life and times of the man the Parish hold in such high regard.

Seated to his right were fellow clerics and the recently appointed Bishop of Ossory, Dermot Farrell who once ministered in nearby Tullamore.

He was joined by Archdeacon Murray of the local Church of Ireland and, in his prayer of the Faithful, he read “May all our Churches be signs of hope” and that summed up the feelings of the huge gathering in these difficult times.

Fr Lar Dunphy, another past pupil of Cullohill, was delighted to be back where he enjoyed eleven great years before becoming PP in Glenmore, Fr Willie Hennessey made the short trip from Castletown and, from Crannagh just beyond Gorman’s cross, the much travelled Fr Walter Cooke.

Fr Sean Doherty, now PP in Durrow was there, and from Castlecomer Fr Michael Ryan and recently retired but busier than ever Fr John Fitzpatrick from Derrycon originally.

Also present was a Fr Martin Delaney, a native of the village. It was not difficult for him to join Fr John as he was a past pupil and , 32 years ago became the first man to be ordained in this Church.

All the while Fr John sat in the chair and took it all in his stride.

When he spoke he did not change from his normal celebration of Mass.

He spoke of his time under the Slieve Bloom Mountains and how he was a temporary stand in originally after Fr Donal O’Hanlon passed to his eternal reward.

The Bishop summoned him and offered a more luxurious surrounding and he considered the offer but by now he was getting to know the locals, and the local housewives well their apple tarts were improving.

Having being reared in Cullohill under the beautiful scenery looking into Kilkenny he recalled his neighbours discussing fierce battles on the hurling field between Camross and Cullohill but they would say they all support one another up there.

He then decided these are decent people and informed the Bishop, “I feel safe here and the people are great supporters of everything in the Parish and they are great people for the Church and support every collection for work, be it schools or Church. After that their hurling is important and it is good for them.”

From that day on he never looked back and the support is still great even if the work load is greater.

He paid tribute to the sacristans in both Killenure and Camross. The teachers and the people who do the secretarial work, which is huge.

When there is other work to be undertaken organisations are just waiting to be asked.

Talking about his work he said like all Parishes there are lovely occasions like weddings, births, Holy Communion and Confirmation but very sad occasions when parishoners pass away, be they old or young, leaving families devastated.

In concluding Fr John thanked the people who arranged the day, even though he is not one for big celebration at any time. However, he respected the wishes of the parish who wished to mark this milestone.

Arthur Buckley paid a concluding tribute and gave a lovely tribute to a man whom he admired.

Sadie McCartney acted as MC and did a most professional job. Flags of every organisation were carried to the altar. Readings and Prayers of the Faithful were by Parishoners.

Mattie Collier welcomed the people bringing the Offertory gifts.

The Lotto is now in its 28th year and going strong. It was an idea picked up across the mountains in Rosenallis. Maureen Cuddy was one of the founder members and did the honours.

Mick Scully Killenure brought a deck of cards symbolising the importance of the weekly Whist Drive and the side shows. The attendance may not be what it once was but it is still a huge social occasion every Monday night.

Martin Phelan brought the flags of organisations, Eileen Gaughan brought the book of the Poet Ryan signalling the significance of the Poet Ryan’s Cottage located in the heart of the village - a most beautiful building representing the heritage of the parish which is admired by all who stop to gaze.

Anne Buckley carried a Pastoral Council Candle symbolising the light of our faith in the churches and in the homes around the Parish.

Peter Dooley brought a painting of his own. The Stations of the Cross hanging on the wall were painted and produced by himself and erected eight years ago.

Jack Cuddy brought the Camross hurlers flag representing sport in the Parish for over 100 years.. Fr Lalor’s brother Gay and sister Ann carried the bread and wine, symbols of the Body and Blood of Christ.

Shane Dowling brought the Scouts Kerchief signalling the Scouts organisation which the PP can claim credit for organising with a view to provide both indoor and outdoor pursuits.

Last but by no means least Sacristans Sheila Ryan and Peter Nolan carried the Altar cloth and a crucifix signifying an often overlooked work which is so important to the smooth running of the Church for any celebration in St Aiden’s and St Fergal’s.

In his closing homily the chief celebrant maintained his theory on the huge contribution of the GAA club and indeed all the organisations big and small.

Vintage people have also contributed hugely to the Parish but he concluded with an appeal for continued prayer from those who might have drifted in recent difficult times .

The Celebrant has reached retirement age but is likely to enjoy a few more years beside the Church. Every Sunday he travels back to his country residence near Durrow to relax and look forward to the following week.

Afterwards, all retired for refreshments in the state of the art Parish centre completed under Fr Lalor’s watch.

Local historian Paddy Dooley of Neilstown welcomed President Mary McAleese to the building some years ago and, on Sunday, he welcomed the PP and documented his life from his days in Cullohill.

Bishop Dermot Farrell then took the stand to pay tribute to Fr Lalor whom he has got to know of recently and hopes he is available for work for the forseeabble future.

Former Councillor, Michael Lalor then paid his tribute to a great Laois man and how he enjoyed serving the area and loved to help the Parish in many developments.

All agreed this was a memorable celebration in a Parish that has seen more than its share of big occasions