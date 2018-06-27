Laois fire service remain on RED alert with public thanked for heeding warnings

Laois fire crews remain on alert with no serious forest or bog fires yet reported during the RED alert.

Today Wednesday Laois County Fire & Rescue crews have responded to two road traffic collisions in Laois, but neither collisions are understood to have caused any serious injuries.

Ireland was yesterday placed on a rare Condition Red Forest Fire Danger Rating Notice for the remainder of the week, by the Department of Agriculture

No outdoor barbecues or fires allowed

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer Anthony Tynan, has confirmed that the county has so far escaped serious fire, and he thanked the public.

"There have been no serious forest or bog fire incidents so far this week thankfully, so people appear to be heeding the red fire warning," he said.

The heatwave and effective drought conditions are to continue for the remainder of the week.

Read forecast here.

The warning states that there is an extreme danger to resources and public safety arising from vegetation fires, especially gorse, with forest also in danger. Read more on the warning here.

CFO Tynan has repeated the service's advice to the Laois public issued yesterday.

It is "highly dangerous at present" to light fires near open land or forests.

"Anyone cooking outdoors also needs to exercise extreme care, including safe disposal of single-use bbqs in a safe manner".

"If you see a fire keep a safe distance away and report it immediately by calling 999 or 112" they state.