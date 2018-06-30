OPINION: Weekend showcased best of county

We certainly didn't get the result we wanted, but the outpouring of Laois support on Sunday for the Leinster Football Final was heartening in the extreme for anyone with any interest in Laois and the GAA.

We haven't had too many days like it over the past few years, which makes days like Sunday all the more special.

The spirited and good natured support on view in Croke Park and its environs and indeed the build up all the previous week typified the best of what sport can bring out in a county.

The perception that we were the underdogs did not really matter and wasn't going to deter the people who travelled from every corner of the county to shout the team on.

In the aftermath, one can only hope that we w on't have to wait as long again for more days like that.

Last weekend also saw another successful outing for the Old Fort festival in Portlaoise.

In it's third year, the festival proved the perfect combination of being a family day out, whilst also catering for evening entertainment.

It was well organised and executed and provides a real platform for the organisers to build on in the future.

The importance for a town like Portlaoise to have an event like this can't be overstated, and no value can be put on the positivity that it generates for the town.

The Old Fort festival may be over the but the summer is far from it.

Over the coming weeks there are many more festivals and events which will showcase the best of what the county has to offer, be it the Walks Festival, the Durrow Scarecrow Festival or the Erkina River Festival, to name just a few.

And these are only just some of the highlights. There's plenty more going on every week, all of which deserve support and which make summer in Laois all the more enriching.