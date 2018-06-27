Heatwave forces Irish Water into water supply restriction in Laois

Irish Water has announced its first heatwave water supply curtailment for Laois and has urged people across the county to conserve supplies.

The company advises customers in The Swan, Wolfhill, Mayo and Doonane that due to increased water demand from customers on The Swan Public Water Supply Scheme, treated water levels in the Wolfhill Reservoir have fallen, requiring Irish Water to impose a planned water outage from 10pm Thursday, 28th June to 6am on Friday, 29th June 2018 and again from 10 pm Friday 29th June to 6 am Saturday 30th June to allow treated water levels in Wolfhill Reservoir to recover.

The company says the water supply will restore to customers as the network refills. It can take a number of hours for the water to restore to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network once the water supply is turned back on.

"We are asking customers to conserve water for the foreseeable future due to increased demand and reducing water levels in the Wolfhill Reservoir. The current dry spell and increased seasonal demand are contributing to the reduced available supply of treated drinking water. In an effort to minimise potential interruptions, customers are being asked to conserve water by refraining from watering gardens, washing cars, using power hoses and minimising their use generally.

"Every small effort to save water will contribute to maintaining supplies and benefit your entire community by reducing the likelihood of water restrictions," said a statment.

To help conserve water customers are being asked to report any leaks they see on the public network and to repair any private side leaks in their homes and businesses to help restore water levels in the network.

Customers can report any public side leaks online at www.water.ie or by calling the customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water says its Leakage Reduction Programme has teams on the ground.

"We also need the public’s support to reduce their water usage. The top three measures that people can take are not using a hose to water the garden or wash cars; keeping paddling pools very shallow if they are being used; and taking short showers rather than baths.

"Our Drought Management Team are monitoring the situation daily across the country but if everyone can take these simple steps, it will help us to manage supply and demand. This is a very serious situation and we are seeking the public’s help. Every effort the public make to conserve water will benefit them and their community.

For more advice on how to conserve water, please visit Be Water Smart page.

Read also: HEATWAVE HEALTH TIPS

Read also: TEMPERATURES OFFICIALLY HIT 30 DEGREES