Thousands raised for Pieta House at Darkness Into Light Laois event

A huge amount of cash was raised at the Pieta House Darkness Into Light fundraiser in a Laois town.

The 7th successful 5km walk/run saw thousands of people turn out in Mountmellick for a walk around the town at 4:00am as the sun rose on the morning of May 12.

This year, the Darkness Into Light event has raised an amazing €31,724 for Pieta House.

To date the town has raised over €125,000 from the previous six years.

Within those six years, Pieta House has supported 257 clients from Laois and provided them with the services they needed, all free of charge.

The Darkness Into Light Laois Mountmellick organisers presented the cheque for over €30,000 to Pieta House on Wednesday evening.

Darkness Into Light is Pieta House’s signature awareness and fundraising event, and is a movement against suicide.