Laois has highest Occupational Therapy waiting lists while parts of Dublin have none says TD

Laois has the highest level of children aged 5-18 waiting over 12 months for an initial assessment for Occupational Therapy according to Kildare South TD, Fiona O’Loughlin.

Deputy O'Loughlin said that almost 1,000 children are waiting for first time assessments in Laois.

“The figures released to me through Parliamentary Question show that Laois is the highest area in the country of children waiting over 12 months for an initial assessment. These figures are frightening and must be addressed immediately. There are currently 926 children waiting for first time assessments while in many parts of the country there are 0”.

“Parts of Dublin currently have 0 children waiting over one year while places like Laois, Kildare, and Louth have hundreds waiting.

"Occupational Therapy can help kids with various needs improve their cognitive, physical, sensory, and motor skills and will have a higher success rate with earlier intervention promoting better results which is why waiting lists of over one year is simply not good enough.”

“The Minister must clarify why there are huge differences across the country and why these waiting lists are so high. It is completely unacceptable to be leaving these children for such periods while many others are waiting close to a year," she said.