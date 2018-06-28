LATEST WEATHER - No break in sunny spell says Met Eireann forecaster

The sizzling hot sunny spell of weather in Ireland looks set to continue across the country into next week according to Met Eireann Forecaster Joanna Donnelly.

There is no sign of the heatwave abating despite earlier thoughts that it may break at the weekend the Met Eireann forecaster now says that there is no sign of the current high pressure breaking.

Joanna Donnelly told RTE Radio One's lunchtime news that temperatures topped 30C in parts of the country on Wednesday and are expected to rise again today with the mercury reaching the highest inland.

On Wednesday, the hottest temperature recorded was 30.8 degrees at Shannon Airport.

Temperatures could reach up to 32 degrees inland on Thursday in this unusual hot spell.

Cool sea breezes at the west coast and onshore light easterly winds in the east and south are making it feel cooler there. Nights will continue to be warm as well, with temperatures in the low to mid teens.

