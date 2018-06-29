Laois death not being treated as suspicious

Emergency services called to Portarlington home in the early hours of Friday morning

Leinster Express Reporter

A death in Portarlington is not being treated as suspicious by Laois Offaly Division Gardaí.

Emergency crews were called to an appartment where a couple lived in the Kilnacourt Woods area of the Laois Offaly town at around 5am Friday, June 29.

Gardaí confirmed that a person was deceased but the cause of death is not being treated as a suspicous incident.