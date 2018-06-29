Ben Dunne Gym in Portlaoise announce opening date and recruitment

A Ben Dunne Gym is set to open in Portlaoise before the end of summer.

The fitness chain has announced via its Instagram page that it will open on Monday, August 20 at 6:15am at Lismard Business park in Portlaoise.

Anyone interested in joining the gym has been given the option to register their interest at this early stage. The company is also recruiting for a Gym Manager and Fitness Instructors.

The 19,000sq ft unit beside discount store Mr Price will have up to six full time staff as well as a number of part time staff and personal trainers who will work for themselves.

In February this year, speaking to the Leinster Express, the well known entrepreneur compared his gyms to good supermarket wine.

“It reminds me of years ago in this country when people thought you had to pay a lot of money to get a good wine but now people know you can get good wine at low prices.

"In terms of fitness centres we are giving a top end product at user-friendly prices. I think that is why it is so successful,” he said.