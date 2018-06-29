'Excessive and unsightly' dumping at bottle bank in Laois town

A bottle bank site in Borris-in-Ossory is being used as a ‘dumping ground’ and is currently on private property according to a Laois councillor.

Cllr John King has asked Laois County Council to find a ‘more suitable’ site for the bottle bank which is currently located on private property at the rear of the Leix County Hotel.

Cllr King tabled a notice of motion at the Mountmellick/Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District meeting.

“The excessive rubbish is unsightly,” he said.

Cllr King added that he has spoken to the local Tidy Towns group and the owner of the Leix County Hotel about this problem.

Cllr James Kelly said that this has been an ongoing problem with a number of motions tabled on the issue. He also asked if CCTV could be provided at the new location.

Cllr Brendan Phelan was concerned that moving the bottle bank would just move the problem somewhere else.

“People bring a box of bottles and drop the box beside the bin,” he said.

Senior Executive Engineer for Environment at Laois County Council, Orla Barrett, gave a written response.

“A potential new location for the bottle banks has been identified in Borris in Ossory and grant funding for improvement works for the proposed location have been sought prior to the relocation of the bottle banks. It is anticipated that subject to funding the works could be completed in the coming month.”