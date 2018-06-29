Laois fire crews attend house fire and outdoor fires as heatwave sizzles

Laois County Fire and Rescue team have been busy over the last couple of days as fires continue in both outdoor spaces and homes during the heatwave.

Portlaoise Fire Crews attended a shed fire during the early hours of Friday morning in Lake Glen, Portlaoise. The fire was in close proximity to a house and another shed. The crew extinguished the fire before it spread to the neighbouring structures.

WATCH: Fire in Laois housing estate overnight.



Portarlington and Mountmellick Fire Crew responded to a grass fire on Thursday evening and managed to prevent the fire spreading to a large approximately 30 acre corn field and adjacent house.

Durrow and Abbeyleix Fire crews attended a terrace house fire in Durrow on Thursday morning at 06:50am. The crews early intervention prevented the fire spreading to two adjacent houses in the terrace.

At lunchtime on Friday, a number of fire engines raced through Portlaoise town centre in the direction of the Abbeyleix/Mountrath roads.

Laois County Fire and Rescue told the Leinster Express that it has also noticed an increase in road traffic collisions over the past few days. The fire service ask that people continue to drive appropriately during the good weather and arrive alive.

Forest Fire Danger Rating continues its status red warning (extreme fire risk) for weekend and up to Monday evening.

Under extreme Fire Risk Conditions any ignition source in hazardous fuels may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread, particularly in dead grasses, and in shrub fuels like gorse and heather.

Under these conditions, upland fires can be expected to cover extensive areas and pose extreme difficulties to suppression efforts and may potentially give rise to Major Emergency scenarios.

Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Advice to the General Public/Forest Visitors

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety.

1. Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

2. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

3. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

4. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

5. Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.